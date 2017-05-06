Real Madrid will sign two Galacticos out of five-man shortlist claims expert as €100m+ target wants move

Real Madrid have been tipped to sign two Galacticos this summer by Guillem Balague, and he has a five-man shortlist of who they might sign too.

Zinedine Zidane’s men remain on course for the La Liga title and the Champions League in the coming months, but they will be expected to make big-name signings this summer to further strengthen their team.

With countless players being linked with a move to the Bernabeu, Balague believes that the Spanish giants are looking at a five-man shortlist this summer and it’s not short of quality individuals.

Kylian Mbappe, David De Gea, Antoine Griezmann, Robert Lewandowski and Paulo Dybala are the men being considered as per the Sky Sports pundit, and any one of those would be a major arrival for Madrid in their pursuit of further success.

Real Madrid want two of these galacticos: Mbappe, De Gea, Griezmann, Lewandowski or Dybala. Long summer ahead… pic.twitter.com/R0W8HNBVIO — Guillem Balague (@GuillemBalague) May 6, 2017

However, according to Marca, it appears as though Mbappe will be the main target this summer and the news gets better for Madrid in that the Monaco teenager wants the move.

The 18-year-old has scored 24 goals and provided 11 assists in 39 appearances in all competitions so far this season, and has in turn unsurprisingly been attracting plenty of attention from giants around Europe.

Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain are just two of the names mentioned in the report as being interested, but it looks as though the French international wants a move to the Spanish capital where he would have the opportunity to link up with a legend in Zidane.

Further, it’s noted that he has bought into the project which would see him play a fundamental role moving forward, and although it could cost over €100m to prise him away from the Ligue 1 leaders, as per the report, it’s a deal that could be made as Madrid look to make a real statement of intent.