Tottenham suffer transfer setback as PL rivals warn them over 15-goal marksman

Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe has insisted that Tottenham target Joshua King is going nowhere with speculation linking him with a move.

The 25-year-old has enjoyed an impressive season this year, scoring 15 goals in 34 games for the Cherries and helping them ward off the threat of relegation.

Having spent time as a youth player at Manchester United, he failed to find his feet at Old Trafford but his form this season has seemingly started to attract attention again.

However, Howe is in no mood to entertain that interest as he has no fears over losing his £1m signing from Blackburn Rovers, as he reiterated that Bournemouth aren’t looking to sell any of their players.

“It is good to see our players performing well, but worried or concerned are not words I am going to use,” he is quoted as saying by The Daily Star.

“I’m proud of the players’ performances but we are not looking to sell anybody. We want to take the club forward and to do that we want to keep our best players.”

King’s recent form, which has included 12 goals in his last 15 games, have been a huge boost for Bournemouth in their bid to avoid the drop and Howe paid tribute to the qualities that his striker brings to the team while also revealing that he works extremely hard to be better.

With Tottenham set to fall short of their ultimate target of the Premier League title again this season, Mauricio Pochettino will be hoping to add more firepower to his side this summer to back up Harry Kane.

Vincent Janssen hasn’t been able to fill that role this year, and adding someone like King who has Premier League experience and has proven this season that he knows how to find the back of the net, he could be a sensible addition if Bournemouth can be persuaded to sell.