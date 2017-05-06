Tottenham trolled by PL rival over star’s pursuit of £110k-a-week+ deal

West Ham United chief Karren Brady has suggested that Toby Alderweireld may find it easier robbing a bank over getting a massive Tottenham wage increase.

The Belgian international has been a fundamental part of Tottenham’s success over the past two years, building a strong base at the back on which Spurs have become title contenders.

While they look set to fall short again this year after losing to the Hammers on Friday night, with Chelsea given a chance to extend their lead to seven points with three games remaining, Mauricio Pochettino will be desperate to keep his current group together and continue to build.

One man that has been linked with an exit is Alderweireld as he waits on an improved contract offer, and Brady has jokingly wound up their London rivals by suggesting that chairman Daniel Levy won’t be giving in to his demands any time soon.

“Spurs defender Toby Alderweireld may be inspired by something similar if it’s true he is demanding to double his money to around the £110,000 a week Harry Kane is said to earn,” she told The Sun.

“Their chairman Daniel Levy keeps to a strict pay agenda and Alderweireld may find robbing a bank is easier.

“There is another point. Kane scores 20-plus goals, Alderweireld stops far more. Who should be paid more? Over to you, Daniel.”

There’s no denying that Alderweireld is an indispensable part of Tottenham’s team, and at 28 years of age he is only just reaching his peak and will be a major part of their progress moving forward.

However, if Spurs aren’t able to match his financial demands with Levy sticking to his strict wage structure at White Hart Lane, then perhaps the two parties could encounter troubles moving forward with many interested parties likely to be monitoring the situation.