(Video) David Silva bags landmark Man City goal, sleepy teammates and Crystal Palace defence help

Man City playmaker David Silva broke the deadlock for his side in their clash with Crystal Palace on Saturday as Pep Guardiola’s side push on for a top-four finish.

It was an important goal for the Spaniard in that it was his 50th for City in 303 appearances in all competitions, and it couldn’t have come at a more important time.

After initially playing the ball into the box on the left, Silva was alert enough to make a run to take full advantage of some poor Palace defending and bury his effort in the back of the net.

See that pass from David Silva, other City players should have made the run alongside Sterling.

pic.twitter.com/scFx5hPQMn — Mootaz (@MHChehade) May 6, 2017

Having scored after just two minutes, it would have released plenty of pressure on City as the scrap for a top four finish continues with a win moving Guardiola’s side up level on points with Liverpool on 69 but still in fourth place.

Importantly, it would temporarily open up a four-point gap between them and Manchester United, with Jose Mourinho’s men taking on sixth-placed Arsenal on Sunday as City can only focus on their job and hope that results elsewhere go their way this weekend.