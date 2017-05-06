(Video) Vincent Kompany rocket goal stuns Palace to send Man City on way to crucial win

It’s been a tough old road for Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany, but he would have thoroughly enjoyed himself against Crystal Palace.

The Belgian international has struggled with constant injury setbacks over the years, and at times it’s been a case of questioning whether or not he’s really got a long-term future at the Etihad.

Having found his feet, steered clear of problems in recent weeks and got his match fitness to the right level, he’s been featuring regularly and he seemingly let all that anger and frustration out with this superb strike to double his side’s lead against Palace on Saturday.

Vincent Kompany med en kanon af et mål i #pldk. #MCICRYpic.twitter.com/5vWPq0lOXn — NordicBet Danmark (@DK_NordicBet) May 6, 2017

Pep Guardiola will be hoping to bolster his squad significantly this summer, but if he can regularly rely on a Kompany-John Stones partnership in the middle of his defence, it will be a major boost for all concerned.

Naturally, there are still question marks over the veteran defender as he’ll need to prove it over time, but the signs are positive for now and he’s helping City push on and secure Champions League football next season.