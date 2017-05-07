Arsenal vs Manchester United confirmed line-ups: Mourinho hands 19-year-old PL debut

Manchester United’s injury woes have forced Jose Mourinho to hand Axel Tuanzebe his Premier League debut in the showdown with Arsenal on Sunday.

The 19-year-old has featured in the FA Cup and has 20 Premier League 2 appearances to his name this season, but he’s thrown in the deep end this weekend against the Gunners.

With the likes of Luke Shaw and Marcos Rojo out injured for the rest of the season, Mourinho has been able to bring back Phil Jones and Chris Smalling into his starting line-up but Tuanzebe starts in the backline and will hope to impress.

Matteo Darmian will start at left-back with Tuanzebe on the right, and so it remains to be seen whether or not he can put in a solid performance to keep the Gunners at bay.

As for Arsenal, Danny Welbeck starts against his former club with Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez playing behind him, while Arsene Wenger has opted to stick with a back three.

Both sides will be going for the win as they continue to push for a top-four finish in the Premier League, while Mourinho will undoubtedly be keen to focus on the Europa League and getting to the final.