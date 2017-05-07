Liverpool 0-0 Southampton player ratings: Blunt Reds flop again vs Saints

Liverpool were held to a goalless draw by Southampton at Anfield on Sunday as they let slip a chance to nail down a Champions League spot.

Jurgen Klopp’s side were underwhelming throughout but were given a perfect chance to secure all three points when James Milner stepped up from the penalty spot.

Having scored all 12 previous spot-kicks as a Liverpool player, he would have been confident of finding the back of the net. However, Fraser Forster had other ideas as he leapt to his right-hand side and denied the Reds stalwart.

SEE MORE:

(Video) James Milner misses first penalty of Liverpool career as Forster pulls off worldie save

Despite some late pressure, the hosts couldn’t find a way through as Southampton frustrated them yet again with Liverpool failing to beat them in four attempts this season, while they have failed to even register a single goal against Claude Puel’s side either.

Having missed out on a chance to tighten their grip on a top-four finish in the Premier League with Manchester City, Manchester United and Arsenal chasing them down, Klopp’s men run the risk of surrendering their Champions League qualification place after a bitterly disappointing result but will remain hopeful it doesn’t prove to be too costly.

The game was littered with poor individual performances, as although the centre-half pairing of Dejan Lovren and Joel Matip stood strong and denied Southampton any real chances, the creative players and midfield along with Divock Origi were poor as Liverpool failed to find a way through.

Liverpool player ratings: Mignolet 6, Clyne 5, Lovren 7, Matip 7, Milner 6, Can 5, Lucas 5, Wijnaldum 5, Coutinho 5, Firmino 6, Origi 5.

Substitutes: Sturridge 7, Lallana 5, Grujic 5.

Southampton player ratings: Forster 9, Cedric 6, Yoshida 7, Stephens 7, Bertrand 7, Davis 6, Ward-Prowse 6, Romeu 7, Tadic 6, Boufal 6, Gabbiadini 6.

Substitutes: Redmond 6, Long 6.