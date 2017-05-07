Sky Sports panel believe Tottenham face major problem this summer keeping stars

The Sunday Supplement panel believe that Tottenham could face a real battle to keep their talented squad intact after failing to win a trophy this season.

After disappointment in the FA Cup semi-finals, Tottenham look set to fall short in the Premier League title race too after their damaging defeat to West Ham United on Friday night.

Speculation has suggested there is some unrest with certain individuals already, and that will be a massive concern for supporters who will hope to see this group stick together for another season at least.

Having built a strong squad which will likely get stronger this summer with many on long-term contracts coupled with a new stadium for the 2018/19 campaign, the future is bright for Spurs. Or so it may seem argue the Sunday Supplement panel, who have their concerns heading into this summer.

“It is going to be (chairman) Daniel Levy’s toughest summer,” said the Daily Mirror’s chief sports writer Andy Dunn.

“Take Dele Alli – he has already signed two contracts, but let’s say someone comes in with a £75m bid for him and Daniel Levy turns it down.

“Alli can then go to Levy and say: ‘I am now a £75m player and £75m players do not get paid £55,000 per week. And when you change one word, you change them all, so it is going to be a really difficult summer for him.”

Matt Law of the Daily Telegraph echoed those thoughts, but singled out the Kyle Walker situation as being a worry as he may have had his head turned, while Eric Dier is in a difficult spot in his bid to establish himself as a midfielder for Tottenham.

However, he also raised a good point in that with the likes of Wilfried Zaha and Ross Barkley being linked with moves and wanting big contracts, can Tottenham satisfy their demands and keep their current stars happy?

It’s going to be a difficult balancing act for chairman Daniel Levy this summer, and so perhaps things could get a bit more problematic than many envisage.