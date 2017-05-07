(Video) Flappy Simon Mignolet lucky to escape red card for this handball vs Southampton

Simon Mignolet kept his third clean sheet in four matches on Sunday as Liverpool played out a 0-0 draw with Southampton.

The Belgian keeper is enjoying a bit of a renaissance, but he very nearly returned to the dark old days.

Had referee Robert Madley dealt with this incident differently, Mignolet might have found his name splashed across the backpages for all the wrong reasons again.

The flappy stopper appeared to handle the ball outside of his penalty area late on at Anfield.

Had Mr Madley seen what we have, he would have had to book Mignolet at the very least.

There is also an argument that Mignolet could have been sent off, if the ref had deemed that his interfering arms had denied the Saints a clear goalscoring opportunity.

Did they? There was cover, but with the goalkeeper so far out of his goal, surely this would have been a clear chance.