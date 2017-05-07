(Video) James Milner misses first penalty of Liverpool career as Forster pulls off worldie save

Liverpool ace James Milner missed the first penalty of his Reds career on Sunday, and it couldn’t have come at a worse time for Jurgen Klopp.

The 31-year-old had scored all 12 spot-kicks before the clash with Southampton, and so the hosts would have been confident that he would put them ahead.

However, Fraser Forster produced a stunning save to deny him, as an underwhelming Liverpool continued to struggled to find a way through the opposition.

Milner na cobrança e… PEGA, FORSTER! pic.twitter.com/5ZeK3ZSNAA — Falando de EPL (@FalandodeEPL) May 7, 2017

A win would be a major step towards qualifying for the Champions League for the Reds, especially with Arsenal and Manchester United facing each other later in the day.

In turn, Milner will hope that his missed penalty won’t prove to be costly as with just a few games remaining this season, the pressure is certainly ramping up on those involved in the race to finish in the top four in the Premier League.