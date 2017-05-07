(Video) Man United legend blames Ander Herrera cowardice for Granit Xhaka Arsenal goal

Despite naming a really funky starting XI, Jose Mourinho watched his Manchester United team go toe-to-toe with Arsenal for more than 45 minutes on Sunday.

However, the Red Devils were finally undone in the second half when a deflected Granit Xhaka pot-shot looped over United goalkeeper David de Gea, having taken a huge deflection off Ander Herrera.

Commentating for Sky Sports, legendary ex-United captain Gary Neville blamed Herrera for the goal, suggesting that he should have allowed the ball to hit him on the chin, instead of turning his back.

Having held their own for much of the match, United fell apart after the first goal and eventually lost 2-0, with Danny Welbeck grabbing a deserved second.

