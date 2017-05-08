Barcelona suffer damaging transfer setback as €24m starlet chooses Real Madrid

Atletico Madrid left-back Theo Hernandez has reportedly decided to join Real Madrid, snubbing Barcelona who were also linked with a move.

The 19-year-old has spent this season on loan at Alaves where he has benefitted from regular playing time, but it appears as though he will ignore Atleti’s desire as they were keen to see him join Barcelona rather than their city rivals, with the Catalan giants failing to convince him.

In turn, Marca report that the French U20 star has edged closer to a move to the Bernabeu, despite claims over the weekend that it was Barca who were in pole position to land him.

It’s claimed that Hernandez has passed a medical and is on course to complete a €24m move to the Spanish capital with Los Blancos meeting the release clause in his contract.

Further, it’s suggested that the transfer will be officially announced after the Copa del Rey final between Alaves and Barca on May 27, but regardless of timelines it’s another important signing for Zinedine Zidane who seems to be doing his shopping early this year to strengthen in key areas.

Marcelo has long been the first choice at left-back for the Spanish giants, but it appears as though the Brazilian international is going to have increased competition for places next season which can only be healthy for a club going for multiple trophies every year.

Madrid remain on course to complete a La Liga and Champions League double this season, but Zidane’s current group face a few decisive weeks to determine how successful they are ahead of bolstering the squad further this summer.

As for Barca, the Catalan giants will have to look elsewhere for reinforcements at left back as they prepare for a busy summer transfer window of their own.