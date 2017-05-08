Chelsea plot £70m Serie A double swoop as Conte eyes top two targets

Chelsea are reportedly set to make a £70m bid to Roma to sign both midfielder Radja Nainggolan and his defensive teammate Antonio Rudiger this summer.

As they edge ever closer to the Premier League title, coupled with the possibility of a domestic double with the FA Cup, it promises to be a successful first campaign in England for Antonio Conte.

However, with Chelsea set to return to the Champions League next season, the Italian tactician will need to strengthen his squad and add depth in key areas.

According to The Sun, that could start with a raid of Roma for Nainggolan and Rudiger, with the report suggesting that Chelsea could have to splash out £70m to acquire both players.

With Roma known as a selling club in order to balance their books, they could find it difficult to turn such an offer down, although on the other side of the argument, Luciano Spalletti will be desperate to keep two pivotal players in his team and offload others where possible.

Nainggolan is ready-made for the Premier League though, as his all-action, tenacious and creative style make him the complete package as he would certainly relish the battles in England as he would add competition alongside the likes of N’Golo Kante and Nemanja Matic.

As for Rudiger, the German international has had a solid season this year and with John Terry leaving this summer along with requiring quality depth and versatility, it would be another sensible signing by Conte.

Time will tell if the Chelsea boss finally lands his targets this summer, but it will surely be a lot easier attracting them to Stamford Bridge as Premier League champions with the offer of Champions League football back on the table.