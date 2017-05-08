Man Utd receive major transfer boost as £80m talisman will reject Chelsea in favour of Mourinho reunion

Everton striker Romelu Lukaku is reportedly set to snub Chelsea this summer in favour of Man Utd as he has his reservations about a return to the Blues.

The 23-year-old has enjoyed a prolific season this year, scoring 24 goals and providing six assists in 35 Premier League games for the Toffees.

However, with his ambition of playing in the Champions League coupled with Everton pushing as far as possible without breaking into the top six, he could consider his options sooner rather than later.

With both Chelsea and United reportedly interested, The Sun note that the Belgian international could snub his former club as he has his concerns over how he would fit in at Stamford Bridge with regards to Antonio Conte’s style of play.

With the Italian tactician demanding his players to defend from the front, that isn’t a part of Lukaku’s all-round game and so that could be problematic for both parties if he doesn’t suit the style that the team has adopted this season.

It’s added that Chelsea are ready to splash out £80m on taking Lukaku back to the club, but with Mourinho also keen on having a second go with him after their previous stint together in west London, a move to Old Trafford could be the preferred option.

Lukaku looks set to claim the Golden Boot this season as he leads the Premier League goalscoring charts with just a couple of games remaining as his stock continues to rise.

Everton will likely cash in if it becomes apparent that he wants to move on this summer, but now it seems as though it’s just a case of him finding the best fit where he can thrive and play at the highest level.

Chelsea will likely finish the year as champions and will return to the Champions League, although things look a little trickier for United which could yet have an impact on their summer business.