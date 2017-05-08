Opinion: Roma defeat showed AC Milan need major summer transfer window

As AC Milan continue to stumble towards the end of the Serie A season, it remains to be seen whether or not they’ll have Europa League football next year.

One thing that is certain, is that their recent run of form, which has seen them go winless in their last four, has shown that this squad is nowhere near good enough to compete with the top teams in Italy.

That was never more apparent than against Roma at the San Siro on Sunday night, where the visitors left for the capital with all three points and a convincing 4-1 win over the Rossoneri.

From top to bottom, Milan were outclassed and outfought and while key absentees and a loss of confidence have seemingly crippled Vincenzo Montella’s side in recent weeks, it simply wasn’t good enough as they missed the chance to take advantage of Inter and Fiorentina slipping up to stretch their lead above them in sixth place.

Gianluigi Donnarumma remains the shining light for this team as he produced some world-class saves yet again to keep the scoreline down. However, the porous defence, lightweight midfield and blunt attack left him exposed and it remains to be seen what is done this summer to rectify these issues.

Following Yongong Li’s takeover of the club last month, speculation has been non-stop with regards to players being linked with a move to Milan. It still remains to be seen how much is available to spend and what calibre of player Milan are capable of attracting. In turn, results like these and missing out on Europa League qualification won’t help their cause.

Aside from Donnarumma, Alessio Romagnoli, Giacomo Bonaventura and Suso, and potentially Manuel Locatelli if he can rediscover his best form, the rest of the current squad is arguably replaceable. It can’t all be fixed in one window, but this summer has to be a major turning point with key signings in key positions.