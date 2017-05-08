(Photo) Middlesbrough bus crashes on way to Stamford Bridge for key Chelsea clash

Many sides park the bus when they come to Stamford Bridge.

But that may not be the best option for Middlesbrough when they take on Chelsea tonight, for two reasons:

  1. Boro are seven points away from Premier League safety, with just three games left, so a 0-0 draw might not be enough to save them.
  2. Their actual bus crashed on its way to the game!

OK, so it doesn’t look like a serious incident, but surely any road collision is far from ideal when preparing for a crunch match against the best team in England.

The photo above was originally shared online by Twitter user Danny Puttock.

