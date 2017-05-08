Real Madrid agree to splash out staggering €61m on 16-year-old Brazilian wonderkid

Real Madrid have reportedly agreed a deal to sign Vinicius Jr when he turns 18 on July 12, 2018, with the deal costing them €61m in total.

The 16-year-old has attracted significant attention with his performances for Flamengo, with Barcelona also emerging as an interested party.

However, as reported by Globoesporte, the talented teenager has opted to join Madrid with president Florentino Perez’s financial power making the difference.

It will cost the Spanish giants though, as the report goes on to add that the entire purchase will cost Los Blancos €61m. €45m is for the initial transfer fee, €8m will go to the player’s agents while another €8m will go in add-ons depending on how he progresses at Madrid.

Further, it’s claimed that Barca were very keen on the youngster but they simply didn’t believe that the figures made sense and that in turn opened the door for their La Liga rivals to complete a deal.

It’s a massive investment and frankly a huge gamble for Madrid, as that is a vast amount of money to spend on a player who has gone nowhere near proving himself at the highest level to warrant such a fee or expectation.

Nevertheless, the club hierarchy must surely feel comfortable in the knowledge that he will continue to develop into a top-class player, and they will undoubtedly be keeping a close eye on him over the next two years to see how he progresses.

Vicinius Jr has won a number of trophies at youth level for both club and country while scoring 17 goals in 19 games for the Brazil U17s, and so in fairness the early signs are certainly promising.