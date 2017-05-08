Tottenham eyeing triple PL raid but face competition for key defensive ace

Tottenham are reportedly eyeing up to three summer swoops of their Premier League rivals, but signing Harry Maguire from Hull City could be difficult.

Mauricio Pochettino will undoubtedly be keen to strengthen his squad where possible, as he’ll be looking to last the pace in the Premier League title race next year while also being able to compete on various fronts.

Although his Spurs side have fallen short again this season, they are seemingly on the cusp of ending their wait for trophies and a few key signings could make all the difference, provided that they can keep their current stars too.

One player who is seemingly on their transfer shortlist is Maguire, but according to The Sun, Newcastle United are desperate to land the powerful defender and Rafa Benitez will be looking to make his own key signings to keep the Magpies up next season after ending this year as Championship champions.

Maguire has been highly impressive this season, not only when it comes to his defensive capabilities as he’s strong in the air, reads the game well and looks dominant at the back.

However, he has also proven to be a top defender with the ball at his feet in terms of starting play from the back and picking out passes, and combine that with the fact that he’s English, and it’s no surprise Pochettino wants to add him to his Tottenham squad.

Meanwhile, The Sun’s report adds that Tottenham are also looking at Leicester City winger Demarai Gray and Bournemouth forward Joshua King, as it looks as though it will be a busy summer for Pochettino as he looks to add key additions to bolster his squad with players already familiar with the English top flight.