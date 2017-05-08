(Video) Jose Mourinho hilariously destroys Arsenal despite Man Utd defeat

Manchester United may well have lost to Arsenal on Sunday, but Jose Mourinho still couldn’t stop himself from having a cheeky dig at the Gunners after the game.

Arsene Wenger secured his first win over his Portuguese rival after 13 attempts, and it couldn’t have come at a better time for his side as they continue to fight for a top-four finish.

Mourinho’s priorities are elsewhere though it seems this month, as he looks to guide United into the Europa League final and secure a place in the Champions League through that route.

After months of being easily irritated, angry and frustrated with certain aspects of the season including injuries and a lack of goals from his players, it seems as though he was in a more jovial mood on Sunday as he mocked his long-time rivals as they finally celebrated a win over him.

“It is the first time I’ve left Highbury or the Emirates and they are happy. I left Highbury they were crying, I left the Emirates, they were crying. They were walking with their heads low, so finally they sing, the scarves, it’s nice for them, honestly. It’s a big club.

“Do you think I enjoy the fact a big club like Arsenal is not winning trophies? I am not enjoying that. It’s a big club.

“Wenger is not a small manager. He is a big manager. So it’s not normal and I really don’t care about it.”

He added that there were no problems with Wenger this time round as the pair have clashed on the touchline previously, although he did complain about the Frenchman constantly pressurising the fourth official. It might be a little more light hearted this time round, but don’t expect it to last too long…