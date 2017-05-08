(Video) Marcos Alonso bombardment bears fruit but Chelsea star could be robbed of goal vs Middlesbrough

Marcos Alonso terrorised Middlesbrough’s defenders throughout the entire first half as Chelsea tore into the Teessiders at Stamford Bridge on Monday night.

The Blues reached the interval 2-0 up thanks to A Diego Costa tap-in and this effort from Alonso.

2-0 to Chelsea?? Can Marcos Alonso keep it, or was it an own goal? (?Sky Sports) #CHEMIDpic.twitter.com/OGc2bdOfNO — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) May 8, 2017

Alonso deserves praise for his fine attacking performance, but he may be robbed of the goal itself because replays suggest that his initial shot was going wide.

This is defiantly one for the infamous Dubious Goals Committee.

What do you think?

