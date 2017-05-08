(Video) N’Golo Kante collects FWA POTY award despite missing Chelsea vs Middlesbrough with “little injury”

Chelsea midfield machine N’Golo Kante was at Stamford Bridge on Monday night despite being deemed unfit to face Middlesbrough.

The former Leicester City star appeared on the pitch briefly, albeit only to collect his second Player of the Year award of the season.

Having already picked up the PFA gong, Kante was presented with the Football Writers’ Association trophy.

N’Golo Kante collects his latest award – the FWA Player of the Year pic.twitter.com/4ZmZYIozSt — Simon Rice (@simonrice) May 8, 2017

Kante will be reunited with the big one, the Premier League trophy itself, if his side can take maximum points against Boro and then again away to West Brom on Friday.

It remains unclear whether or not Kante will be fit to face West Brom but, judging by Antonio Conte’s quotes in the Daily Mail, he will play again at some point this season.

Chelsea manager Conte explained: “N’Golo suffered a little injury and I prefer not to risk him because we have more games. Today he wasn’t fit.”