(Video) Watch Chelsea star Cesc Fabregas react hilariously when he discovers his assist stats are wrong live on Sky Sports

Cesc Fabregas made his 10th assist of the season as he shone in Chelsea’s 3-0 win over Middlesbrough on Monday night.

The former Arsenal captain set up Nemanja Matic for the game’s final goal, after also playing in Diego Costa for the opener.

Fabregas was therefore convinced that he had made two assists, until he discovered live in a Sky Sports interview that his gift to Costa does not count because his pass took a slight deflection off Fabio.

