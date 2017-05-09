£71m superstar offered to Man Utd by Euro rivals in blockbuster summer move

Real Madrid have reportedly offered the services of James Rodriguez to Man Utd, with the Red Devils given the clearest indication yet they can sign him.

The 25-year-old has struggled to stamp his mark on the team under Zinedine Zidane on a consistent basis this season, making 31 appearances in all competitions with limited minutes for the most part.

Although he’s enjoyed a decent run of form in recent weeks to prove his worth to Los Blancos, ESPN FC report that it has made little difference as Madrid have offered the Colombian international to United.

In prior spells with Porto and Monaco, and particularly with Colombia, Rodriguez has displayed his world-class ability on numerous occasions, and this season has still been more than decent with 11 goals and 13 assists.

Further, Rodriguez has scored seven goals in his last nine appearances, and yet he’s still been dropped when it matters for big Champions League games against Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid.

There just doesn’t seem to be space at the Bernabeu for him with Zidane blessed with countless attacking options, and it looks as though he could be moving on this summer.

It’s claimed that the likes of Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain are also keen on the playmaker, but United officials have told Madrid to keep them informed over developments while it’s worth noting that his agent is Jorge Mendes, who also boasts Jose Mourinho as a client.

Having splashed the cash last summer on the likes of Paul Pogba and Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Man Utd have been linked with having another spending spree this time round and it seems as though Rodriguez is just one of many targets.

If they have indeed seen him offered to them, then it could be the biggest indication yet that they will swoop for the man that cost Madrid up to £71m when he signed from Monaco in 2014, as per BBC Sport.