AC Milan transfer news: £21m misfit set for axe, rivals make improved offer for top target

AC Milan have reportedly begun the process with Carlos Bacca’s agent to move him on this summer as the Colombian has fallen out of favour at the San Siro.

The 30-year-old has scored 14 goals in 31 appearances in all competitions to emerge as Milan’s most consistent goalscorer for the second consecutive season.

However, he hasn’t been able to find the back of the net regularly enough and with an inability to offer much else in Vincenzo Montella’s system and style of play, he has often been singled out for criticism from supporters and pundits alike.

According to Calciomercato, his agent, Sergio Barila, travelled to Milan this week to discuss the former Sevilla striker’s future and it’s suggested that the conclusion reached was that he’ll move on this summer with the Premier League a possible destination.

There’s no denying that the £21m signing, as per BBC Sport, is a top class striker, but he needs to find the right team for him to return to the levels he showed in Spain.

Meanwhile, Milan could still face the possibility of missing out on Atalanta midfielder Franck Kessie, as Roma are doing their best to convince the 20-year-old to move to the Stadio Olimpico instead.

The two Italian giants are battling it out over the midfield starlet’s signature, with Milan believed to have moved into pole position for him after offering more in wages.

However, as per Calciomercato, Roma have improved their personal terms by offering Kessie €1.6m-a-season, while they will also have the advantage of Champions League football and generally being in a stronger position to compete immediately.

As a result, it casts real doubt over Milan’s ability to sign him, but they remain in contention and with their midfield in desperate need of reinforcements, the youngster could be the man to fill the void perfectly.