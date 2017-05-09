Antonio Conte wife spotted at Stamford Bridge as hot WAG enjoys Chelsea romp against Middlesbrough

Stamford Bridge was in party mood on Monday night as Chelsea romped to a 3-0 win over Middlesbrough to move to within one victory of the Premier League title.

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte celebrated all three of his side’s goals passionately, while his wife Elisabetta Muscarello looked on from the stands.

SEE ALSO:

(Video) Middlesbrough keeper Brad Guzan overdoses on nutmeg as Nemanja Matic finally scores at Stamford Bridge

(Photo) Middlesbrough bus crashes on way to Stamford Bridge for key Chelsea clash

(Video) Watch Chelsea star Cesc Fabregas react hilariously when he discovers his assist stats are wrong live on Sky Sports

Elisabetta, who married Antonio back in 2013, looked lovely in London.

However, she tends to look even more stunning in hotter climates, as the photo gallery linked below illustrates.

SEE MORE: Antonio Conte wife Elisabetta Muscarello: Meet the woman who new Chelsea boss was desperate to celebrate Euro win with