Arsenal team news: Key duo doubtful vs Southampton, misfit back training

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has revealed that Laurent Koscielny and Granit Xhaka could be forced to miss the clash with Southampton on Wednesday night.

The Gunners will be in buoyant mood after their win over Manchester United on Sunday, as they still hold hopes of finishing in the top four and therefore qualifying for the Champions League.

Ahead of their game in hand, Arsenal sit six points adrift of Manchester City, while they have two games in hand compared with Liverpool who are seven points ahead.

In turn, they can’t afford any more slip-ups between now and the end of the season and it’s imperative for Wenger and his players to build momentum with another win in midweek.

Ideally, the French tactician would want a full-strength squad at his disposal. Unfortunately for him, he won’t get it as both Koscielny and Xhaka face fitness tests, as per the tweets from ESPN FC correspondent Mattias Karen below from Wenger’s press conference on Tuesday.

Lucas Perez, who has been linked with an exit over the past week due to his lack of playing time this season could return as he’s back in training. However, on the basis of what we’ve seen thus far and with a switch to a 3-4-3 system, it’s unlikely the Spaniard will make the starting line-up anyway.

Wenger: "We have some worries about Koscielny that he may not be available tomorrow." Xhaka also facing test today. — Mattias Karén (@MattiasKaren) May 9, 2017