Barcelona told to pay staggering €90m for Liverpool ace who has agreed to move

Barcelona will reportedly have to pay up to €90m in order to prise Philippe Coutinho away from Liverpool this summer, although it’s added the Brazilian has said yes to the move.

The 24-year-old has been a key figure for Jurgen Klopp for the most part this season, scoring 11 goals and providing eight assists in 34 appearances in all competitions.

However, speculation of a move to Barcelona has never gone away and according to Sport, it’s very much on the agenda again this week.

It’s claimed that the promise of being given a fundamental role at the Nou Camp has helped convince Coutinho to make the move, as his versatility will ensure that he can be deployed in various positions under Barca’s new coach next season.

Although no negotiations have yet taken place with Liverpool in order to reach an agreement on a transfer fee, it’s added that the Catalan giants will approach the Reds about a move in late May when the season is over and both their positions are a little clearer.

Further, it’s noted that Barcelona will naturally be keen to lower the price to a figure that they deem acceptable, but it remains to be seen whether or not Liverpool will waver.

That in turn could present its own problems with regards to Coutinho then pushing for the move, and so the situation could become a little messy this summer if an agreement isn’t found.

It’s difficult not to see the Brazilian international being a success at the Nou Camp though, as with his creativity and technical quality he’s almost made for the Blaugrana and he will surely relish the opportunity to link up with the likes of Neymar, Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez.