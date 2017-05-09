Chelsea transfer news: Target drops major hint, influential ace responds to exit talk

Brighton and Hove Albion goalkeeper and reported Chelsea target David Stockdale has seemingly dropped a hint over his future on Twitter.

The 31-year-old has made 120 appearances since moving to Brighton in 2014, and he has played an influential role in their promotion to the Premier League this season.

However, with his contract expiring this summer, he has been linked with an exit as Chelsea have reportedly shown an interest in him as they eye a replacement for Asmir Begovic if he leaves Stamford Bridge, as noted by the Metro.

While he may well have just been merely thanking everyone after a great season, it was interpreted by a lot of nervous fans as a goodbye message based on the responses, with countless Brighton supporters pleading with him to sign a new deal and stay.

Gutted to go out like that. Big thank you to all my teammates and staff. @BenJamesRoberts for everything. Thank you to all the fans ???? — David Stockdale (@stockogk1313) May 8, 2017

It remains to be seen whether or not he does though, but surely starting every week for the Premier League newcomers is a better option than sitting on the bench behind Thibaut Courtois all season at Chelsea.

Nevertheless, it’s understandable as to why he would want the Chelsea move and the appeal of playing with world-class players and winning trophies could be enough to prise him away from the Amex Stadium.

Meanwhile, Cesc Fabregas has had his say on his future at Stamford Bridge, and suggested that he has no intention of leaving the club this summer.

The Spaniard has been forced to play a limited role for Antonio Conte this season, but he has been a key player for the Italian as Chelsea look set to win the Premier League title and possibly the FA Cup too.

Despite speculation linking him with an exit this summer, it sounds as though Fabregas has relished the challenge this season and will continue to fight for the Blues and his place in the line-up moving forward.

“It’s been different year for me. I’m used to playing week in week out through my career but I’ve matured a lot,” he told Sky Sports after the win over Middlesbrough on Monday night.

“It’s not easy what has happened to me. Many said I’m not a player for Antonio and I should leave but I like challenges.

“I haven’t played every single game but I feel the quality of my minutes this season has been fantastic. I have to be patient and accept that these things happen and that’s it.”