Daniel Levy talks Tottenham transfer plan and addresses stadium concerns

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy has addressed various concerns at the latest Tottenham Hotspur Supporters Trust meeting last week, including transfer dealings and the new stadium.

Having fallen short of their objectives this season in terms of ending their wait for major trophies, speculation has been rife over how it will effect Spurs.

With top stars such as Dele Alli and Kyle Walker being linked with exits, it remains to be seen whether or not they stay on and help Mauricio Pochettino to achieve their goals but Levy has done his part to reassure supporters over their short-term future and insisted that the new stadium won’t have an adverse effect on their ability to keep their best players.

The Tottenham chief told those in attendance at the THST meeting that “the stadium issues had no bearing on transfer dealings”, but that “success on the field was obviously important.”

Further, he added that “no player would be sold who they didn’t want to sell for non-footballing reasons.

“All players were under contracts, contracts they were happy to sign at the time. They would be expected to honour those contracts.”

On one hand, Tottenham will be confident that their current squad will stick together given so many of them have signed long-term contracts recently. Coupled with the direction in which the club is going, they should be able to avoid any serious setbacks over the next 12 months.

However, they will surely have to push and go one better than the last two seasons and that means pushing on for the Premier League title and winning domestic trophies as well as competing in Europe.

For a club that has performed so well over the last two years and with a manager who has drawn plenty of plaudits in that time, there are a worrying number of question marks hanging over them.

Keeping the likes of Alli, Walker and Danny Rose will send a real message though, as will who they bring in this summer to further strengthen the squad.