Liverpool set to land £25m PL star, terms agreed for top Klopp target

Liverpool are reportedly closing in on the summer signing of Burnley defender Michael Keane, a move that will cost them £25m.

Strengthening his defence was always going to be a priority for Jurgen Klopp, but it seems as though he’s wasted little time in doing so as he edges closer to his first bit of business.

According to The Mirror, the German tactician had made Keane his top defensive target, and with terms agreed in principle with Burnley over a £25m switch, it looks as though the England international will be heading to Anfield at the end of the season.

However, it’s added that Keane is still waiting to discover whether or not the Reds qualify for the Champions League first before signing on the dotted line himself, but if they do so then he is expected to put pen-to-paper on a four-year deal with Liverpool.

The 24-year-old has also attracted interest from former club Manchester United, Tottenham and Everton this season, but it appears as though Klopp has won the race to sign him and he will hope that he is the defensive signing they needed to tighten things up at the back.

Liverpool have conceded 42 goals so far this season in 36 games, the joint-worst defensive record along with Arsenal out of the top seven teams in the Premier League table, albeit the Gunners have played two games less.

In turn, the need to strengthen defensively is obvious, and Klopp will be hoping that Keane can address that off the back of another impressive campaign for Sean Dyche’s men, during which he was an ever-present and a key part of their bid to avoid relegation.

Further, having broken into the England squad this season too, Keane has a bright future ahead of him for club and country and it appears as though he could continue his progress and development at Anfield.