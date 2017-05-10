Man United ready to pay 10x original transfer fee for £50,000-a-week Tottenham star

Tottenham Hotspur could make a huge profit in the transfer market this summer if they decide to cash-in on interest from Manchester United.

According to The Mirror, Jose Mourinho is an admirer of utility man Eric Dier and the United boss reckons a bid of £40m should convince Spurs to sell.

The Mirror report that Dier, who can play in central defence, midfield or at right-back, cost Spurs just £4m when they signed him from Sporting Lisbon in 2014, so United would be paying 10 times that fee.

Paying a premium for players who previously cost peanuts seems to be United’s thing these days, having recently signed Paul Pogba for a world-record fee four years after he left Old Trafford for nothing.

United are also well-known for paying big wages and that may make a move to Old Trafford attractive to Dier, who is on £50,000 a week at Tottenham, per The Mirror.

Jesse Lingard, who is significantly less experienced than Dier in terms of appearances at Premier League and international level, signed a deal worth £100,000 a week last month, as reported by The Express, with the same source claiming that Pogba earns £290,000 every seven days.