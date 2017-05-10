(Photos) £60,000 Philippe Coutinho car vandalised during Liverpool awards bash

Philippe Coutinho returned from Liverpool’s end-of-season awards ceremony on to discover than vandals had caused significant damage to his Porsche in the car park.

The car, worth £60,000 according to the Daily Mail, was left with a broken window.

For the record, the Tweeter below has got the wrong end of the stick. Coutinho’s wife was NOT inside the car.

Terrible behaviour from LFC fans coz Coutinho is going to Barca… his wife was in the car she could of died? pic.twitter.com/QjWROKHIC1 — frederick08 (@fredyefc) May 9, 2017

Rumours have suggested that Coutinho’s ride was targeted by angry Liverpool fans after the Brazilian playmaker was linked with a possible move to Barcelona.

However, such claims are unsubstantiated at best and malicious at worst.

This simply appears to be the work of mindless thugs.

SEE ALSO: Barcelona ready to launch third Coutinho transfer bid, offering Liverpool 68% of record fee they paid for Luis Suarez