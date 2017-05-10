(Photos) New Man Utd away kit unveiled, Red Devils go grey for 2017-18 season

Even though Manchester United have another four, likely five, games left to play this season, they have unveiled their new away kit ahead of the 2017-18 campaign.

Be among the first to own our 2017/18 away kit: https://t.co/hwu89Rmnbo pic.twitter.com/Ggnz9GY1m9 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 10, 2017

The new strip is grey and was inspired by United’s early-90s attire.

It will be worn on the pitch for the first time during United’s pre-season tour.

However, fans can buy it from official club outlets right now.

Jesse Lingard, Paul Pogba and Ander Herrera were among the players to model the new kit as United launched it online on Wednesday morning.

Apparently, it is made for the spotlight…