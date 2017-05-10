Real Madrid striker snubs £565,000-per-week £146.75m offer but Chelsea transfer remains possible

Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata has reportedly been offered an outrageous sum of money to move to the Far East.

According to MARCA, an Asian business group want to take Morata to the Chinese Super League, where he would earn €35m annually over five years.

That converts to £29.35m per year, nearly £565,000 per week and an incredible £146.75m over the duration of the proposed contract.

However, MARCA claim that Morata has no intention to move to China, although a summer transfer to Chelsea is not being ruled out.

Morata is highly unlikely to earn close to £565,000 at either Real or Chelsea, but it appears that he is motivated by more than money alone.

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte worked with Morata during their time at Juventus and MARCA report that the Blues boss is desperate to be reunited with the 24-year-old Spain international.

With a move to China not considered an appropriate option, MARCA suggest that Morata must decide between whether to gamble on a move to Chelsea or remain at Real, where game time might remain limited.

Morata has only started 13 La Liga games this season, but he has still managed to score 15 goals.

SEE MORE: Chelsea to convince Conte to stay with new contract and moves for more than £200m of PL talent, including Arsenal star