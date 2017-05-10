West Brom threaten Baggies fans with stadium bans as Chelsea supporters try to buy tickets for sold-out PL decider

West Bromwich Albion have published a statement warning their own supporters that they will be banned from the club’s stadium if they are caught selling their tickets.

The Baggies host Chelsea at the Hawthorns on Friday in a match that could decide the Premier League title.

Chelsea will be crowned champions of England if they beat West Brom and this has made the game a must-see spectacle for many Blues fans.

With Chelsea’s away allocation of 2,773 sold out, some West Brom fans have allegedly tried to profit from the high demand by advertising their tickets for sale online.

However, anyone caught doing this could be punished severely.

“Albion are reminding supporters that selling on tickets for Friday’s Premier League clash against Chelsea is a zero tolerance offence which will lead to a ban from The Hawthorns,” read an official club statement.

Chief Executive Martin Goodman added: “The safety of everyone in the stadium is of paramount importance to the Club and the prospect of tickets for the home ends being sold on to Chelsea supporters is of obvious concern to us.”

Chelsea will start Friday’s match as big favourites, having won their last four games in all competitions, scoring 14 goals in the process.

However, the Hawthorns has been a bit of a bogey ground for the Blues in recent years.

Although they won 3-2 on their last visit to the Hawthorns, Chelsea lost three of their previous four games at the old stadium, drawing the other.