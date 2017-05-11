(Video) Jose Mourinho makes outrageous statement ahead of Man United vs Celta Vigo in Europa League semifinal

Manchester United have been champions of England 20 times.

They’ve conquered Europe on three occasions and even won the FIFA Club World Cup once.

However, according to manager Jose Mourinho, tonight’s Europa League semi-final second leg is the biggest game in United’s 115-year history.

Go to bed Mourinho, you’re drunk!??? You know what he means, but this such a silly statement to make? ?Goal·com pic.twitter.com/up7bLh2gSv — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) May 11, 2017

Mourinho was quoted by the Daily Star as saying: “For Celta, in their words, it’s the most important match in their history and my feelings are that it’s also the most important match of our history.

“It doesn’t matter what happened before, what matters is the next one. I don’t believe Celta want this more than us.

“I am not thinking about myself. I am thinking about the club and I am thinking about the players.

“For the club it will be very important to be in a European final again. It would be very important to fight for the only trophy the club has never won before.

“It will be very important for the club and the players. We will fight hard. We are in this situation and we have to fight for it.

“Let’s see if we can do it. We are giving everything we can, the players and myself. When you give everything – then no problem.”

Now, we get Mourinho’s point, which is basically ‘take one game at a time’, but it’s still an outrageously silly thing to say.