Barcelona transfer news: Superstar threatens to quit after row, five-year deal for key cog

Barcelona forward Neymar reportedly threatened to quit the club during a blazing row in training with one of the coaching assistants tipped to be the next boss.

Widespread speculation for months has suggested that a move to Manchester United is a possibility for the Brazilian international, but for now he firmly remains a Barcelona player.

However, as reported by Mundo Deportivo, after his focus was questioned during a training session last week by Juan Carlos Unzue, it’s claimed he lost his cool and delivered an ultimatum by stating that ‘if he stays, I’m leaving’.

That’s a reference to the fact that reports have suggested that Unzue could be appointed the next Barca coach with Luis Enrique confirming last month his intention to step down at the end of the season.

It’s still unclear at this stage as to who will be his successor, but the report goes on to suggest that the Catalan giants have no interest in seeing Neymar leave the club this summer, and they will hope that the 25-year-old will ultimately decide to stay.

As noted by the Metro, United have been tipped to meet his £169m release clause, and if there is any serious interest from the Premier League giants, then they will be monitoring this latest development closely.

Meanwhile, in more positive news for Barcelona, it’s been reported that Marc-Andre ter Stegen has signed a new contract with them, committing his future to the club for five years, as per The Sun.

It’s claimed that Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola may have been preparing another attempt at prising him away from the Nou Camp, but it looks as though the German shot-stopper has no intention of moving on and will now force the Spanish tactician to look elsewhere for a replacement for former teammate Claudio Bravo.