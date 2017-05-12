Drugs-free Jurgen Klopp in positive mood despite mixed Liverpool team news

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is in a positive mood ahead of his side’s crunch clash with West Ham United this weekend, as he even had time to joke with reporters on Friday.

After the disappointment last weekend of being held by Southampton, the Reds remain in a precarious position moving forward as they look to hold on to a top-four finish and Champions League qualification.

They sit just a point above Manchester City who have a game in hand, as do Arsenal who are four points adrift. In turn, a win would be huge for Liverpool and Klopp this weekend and the German tactician isn’t seemingly feeling the nerves as he was in high spirits in his press conference on Friday.

“This game is as significant as the last few. The pressure is coming. We know,” he is quoted as saying by The Mirror.

“I’m in a positive mood without drugs. It shouldn’t be a surprise that I don’t use things like this.

“Getting in Champions League has influence (on transfer plans). Should I say to boys better you play, better the players will be to take your places?”

In addition, he noted that dialogue with possible targets is continuing, but the full focus remains on ending the season with two wins and cementing their place at Europe’s top table next year.

However, Liverpool could be forced to take that step without two key players as Roberto Firmino and Lucas Leiva are doubtful for Sunday, although in more positive news, Daniel Sturridge and Adam Lallana will be available and could make a decisive impact.

“Roberto felt a muscle – we have to wait and give him time,” Klopp added.

“Lucas felt two different muscle but will train today. Roberto will train tomorrow if possible.

“He [Sturridge] looks ready. Daniel and Adam had an impact off the bench [in the last match against Southampton].

“When Adam Lallana came on [as an early replacement for Philippe Coutinho] against Watford he felt the intensity.

“He was an option but not for starting. Now we have two more players as options.”

Time will tell if Klopp and his players can deliver two big performances to end the season, but it’s always good to see him in a jovial mood for the brilliant one-liners he comes out with…