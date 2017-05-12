€35m Barcelona flop linked with shock exit as agent eyes controversial move

Barcelona midfielder Andre Gomes has reportedly been offered to rivals Real Madrid, less than a year after the Catalan giants signed him for €35m.

The 23-year-old has struggled to establish himself in Luis Enrique’s side this season, as although he’s made 44 appearances in all competitions, he hasn’t been one of the first names on the team sheet and has managed just three goals and two assists in those outings.

After joining from Valencia for around €35m last summer, it isn’t the level of return that the Catalan giants were hoping for and according to Don Balon, he could be set for a controversial move to Madrid at the end of the season.

That’s down to his agent Jorge Mendes, as per the report, who has already begun making enquiries ahead of potentially moving his client on and it appears as though Madrid could be an option as they were reportedly keen on the Portuguese international just under 12 months ago prior to his move to the Nou Camp.

However, if Barca do opt to accept defeat with the signing, then they’ll have to be prepared to take a loss on Gomes, as it’s claimed that he will realistically fetch around £20m this summer, thus representing a loss of around £10m-£15m as per add-ons that were included in his Barca deal.

The signs are pretty negative for Gomes at this point as it’s claimed that Barca could pay out up to €70m with various bonuses and add-ons. For a player that has struggled to make a serious impact this season, that’s not what they want and so an exit this summer could be a real possibility.