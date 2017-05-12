Liverpool in transfer scrap with Man City for PL star to solve real headache

Liverpool and Manchester City are reportedly both considering a move for Southampton defender Ryan Bertrand this summer to solve their left-back woes.

The 27-year-old has established himself as a key figure with the Saints since leaving Chelsea in 2015, making over 100 appearances for them while using that consistency to become a regular part of the England squad too.

While his former club might be regretting that decision, it’s claimed by ESPN FC that their direct rivals could now be preparing swoops for him this summer with both Liverpool and City linked with an interest.

Naturally, Southampton will want to keep hold of him as the loss would be a major setback for Claude Puel, but ultimately as has been the case in recent years, particularly with Liverpool, it has been difficult for them to keep their best players.

Liverpool certainly do need to sign a left-back this summer as playing James Milner out of position for the foreseeable future can’t be a long-term solution for Jurgen Klopp, especially if they make it back into the Champions League.

With Alberto Moreno seemingly not part of his plans, Bertrand would be a very valuable addition to the squad this summer.

However, the same could be said for City and Pep Guardiola. Gael Clichy is out of contract this summer and isn’t likely to be offered a new deal, as per the report. Aleksandar Kolarov is an option, but he’s not the type of full-back that the Spanish tactician desires.

In turn, Bertrand would certainly tick the right boxes on that front for City too, and it looks as though there could be a transfer tug-of-war this summer over his services.