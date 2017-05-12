Liverpool stalwart lined up for shock move to PL newcomers in free transfer

Brighton & Hove Albion are reportedly considering a summer swoop for Liverpool midfielder Lucas Leiva, with the Brazilian out of contract at the end of the season.

Having guided his side to promotion to the Premier League next year, Chris Hughton now faces the tricky task of bolstering his squad to cope with their upcoming challenge while also maintaining their strengths that got them there in the first place.

Adding experienced individuals who know the Premier League could be critical, and according to The Mirror, it appears as though Lucas could fit the bill.

The 30-year-old is out of contract in the summer and so would be a non-expensive addition aside from his wages, and although he hasn’t always been involved at Anfield this season, he has proven to be a more than useful squad player for Jurgen Klopp with his versatility key in covering absences.

However, it’s added in the report that he’s set for talks with Klopp at the end of the season as his search for regular first-team football could take him elsewhere with Brighton now seemingly emerging as a top destination.

The Brazilian ace has previously insisted that his focus is on the rest of this season, and he’ll sit down with the Reds in the summer to sort out his future. In turn, that seemingly leaves the door open to signing an extension, but both parties will have to be content with the plan moving forward.

Having been at Liverpool for 10 years, it will naturally be a difficult decision for Lucas if he opts to leave, but a chance to continue to play in the Premier League with Brighton and be a leading figure in their dressing room could be the perfect solution to his situation.