Manchester United look to snap up former Tottenham transfer guru to fill pivotal role

Manchester United are reportedly considering a move for Paul Mitchell, the former Tottenham head of recruitment, to fill the role of director of football.

Having handed in his resignation in August last year, Mitchell was placed on gardening leave in March with the freedom to find another job.

The 35-year-old, who previously worked with Mauricio Pochettino at Southampton, has been credited with being one of the best talent-spotters in football after ‘discovering’ the likes of Dele Alli, Sadio Mane and Nathaniel Clyne.

As per the Manchester Evening News, United are now keen to see if he replicate that magic at Old Trafford, although it’s added that their interest has been tentative thus far but it would be a move to allow him to take up the same role that he had at White Hart Lane before his exit.

Further, the report notes that Manchester City could also be keen on snapping him up to give him a more global position within the Etihad network of clubs, but it’s added that no plans are in place at City to offer him a job imminently.

It’s all part of the ongoing pressure on United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward to appoint a director of football and lessen the responsibilities and burdens on his shoulders at the club, according to M.E.N.

Having excelled on the commercial side of things, perhaps the best move United can make to unearth top talents moving forward is to bring someone like Mitchell in with a proven pedigree and quality of bringing in real stars of the future.

While the Red Devils seemingly have all the financial power needed to go out and sign marquee players every summer, they will surely want to balance that out with low cost high reward signings too, and Mitchell could be in line to head up that strategy.