Tottenham could face a serious problem as €10m-a-year offer touted for most influential figure

Inter are reportedly ready to offer Tottenham coach Mauricio Pochettino double what he currently earns with the Premier League outfit to prise him away this summer.

The Nerazzurri opted to sack Stefano Pioli this week, with Stefano Vecchi now stepping in for the final three games of the season before a long-term appointment is made.

In truth, the expectation was that Pioli would go at the end of the season anyway, but as Inter continued to falter in the Europa League qualification race, the decision was taken to relieve him of his duties sooner.

According to Sky Sport Italia pundit Gianluca Di Marzio, work is well underway in terms of identifying possible successors, with the usual names such as Antonio Conte and Diego Simeone being touted while Luciano Spalletti is considered the most realistic.

However, worryingly for Tottenham fans, Di Marzio has now included Pochettino in that group and he claims that the Italian giants are ready to offer the Argentine tactician €10m-a-year, which is double his current wages, to take over the reins.

That would also come with the promise of significant investment in the squad this summer and the challenge of taking Inter back to the top spots in Serie A and Europe.

It’s added that Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe would be considered as a possible replacement for him at the north London outfit, but ultimately Spurs fans will be desperate to see their current coach stay for many more years.

Given the project that he’s building at Tottenham coupled with their move into a new stadium next year and the squad that he’s effectively assembled, it’s difficult to see Pochettino leaving.

Having ruled out moves to the likes of Barcelona and Manchester United in previous years, it would be a major shock to see him consider this proposal, but until Inter appoint someone or Pochettino himself rules it out, it seems as though it will continue to run.