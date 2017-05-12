Tottenham handed huge transfer boost as PL striker’s contract talks stall

Contract talks between Burnley and Tottenham target Andre Gray have reportedly stalled, leading to talk that he may well be sold this summer.

The 25-year-old has had a decent season with the Clarets this year, scoring nine goals in 30 Premier League appearances to help secure their top-flight status.

However, it appears as though the two parties have hit a stumbling block as The Daily Mail report that Burnley aren’t willing to meet his contract demands of £30,000-a-week.

Coupled with the fact that he has fallen down the pecking order behind Sam Vokes and Ashley Barnes in recent weeks, it has added to his frustration and fresh speculation that an exit could be likely at the end of the season.

Developments and clear-cut answers are expected once the season is over, but Tottenham will surely be keeping a close eye on the situation if there is indeed concrete interest from them.

Mauricio Pochettino will likely have to delve back into the transfer market this summer to add more firepower to his squad behind Harry Kane, with Vincent Janssen failing to offer the level of cover that all concerned would have hoped for.

In turn, signing a player like Gray, who wouldn’t be too expensive, has Premier League experience and can find the back of the net with quality around him, it may well be a sensible move to add depth.

However, time will tell if there is indeed no budging from either Burnley or the striker over contract talks, and if there isn’t then the door should be open for Tottenham to swoop.