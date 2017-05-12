(Video) Magic moment for £33m flop as Michy Batshuayi wins Premier League title for Chelsea with first goal since August

Michy Batshuayi cost Chelsea £33m last summer, as reported by The Guardian, and it would be fair to say that he has struggled to justify that hefty price-tag.

The 23-year-old striker has flopped at Stamford Bridge on the whole and he may well leave quietly before the start of next season.

But he will live on in the hearts of Chelsea fans forevermore because on Friday night he scored the goal which sealed a 1-0 win at West Brom and, with it, the Premier League title for Antonio Conte’s men.

#Batshuayi Game Winner and and Premier league Championship goal!! pic.twitter.com/hvOM1RpeyP — Pablo Morillo™? (@PaBLowMoRillos) May 12, 2017

It was only Batshuayi’s second Premier League goal – his first since August, but, it was certainly worth the wait.

Although just a scruffy tap-in, it must have felt like a 30-yard screamer!

Chelsea are now 10 points above London rivals Tottenham Hotspur, who only have three games left to play.