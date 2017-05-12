(Video) Passionate Jose Mourinho celebrates with Man Utd supporters but now risks PL bosses fury

Judging from this video, Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho was absolutely delighted to see his side book their place in the Europa League final.

Following a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford with Celta Vigo on Thursday night, the Red Devils will now face Ajax in Stockholm in 12 days time for the trophy.

@Kate_Flynn86 captured the moment he celebrated with fans as he made his way off the pitch, and it’s evident that the run means a lot to the Portuguese tactician as he closes in on another piece of silverware and a direct path back into the Champions League next season.

After picking up a scarf that had been thrown onto the pitch from the stands, Mourinho proceeded to swing it wildly before punching the air with delight as he made his way towards the tunnel.

It’s a major point in the campaign for United even though they’ve still got to win the final of course, and it looks as though Mourinho is ready to focus all his attention on that Europa League final now rather than the remaining three Premier League games.

That may land him in hot water if he decides to name a severely weakened line-up this weekend, and particularly against Crystal Palace in the final game of the season on May 21, just three days before they take on Ajax.

While he may have been well advised to not discuss it immediately and threaten to rest countless key individuals, Mourinho did it his own way and discussed the possibility in his post-match press conference on Thursday night.

“Their [Ajax] league finishes on Sunday and they will have 12 days to prepare for the final and we have three Premier League matches to play,” he is quoted as saying by ESPN FC.

“Hopefully Crystal Palace doesn’t need the last game because in the last game I’m going to make a lot of changes and nobody can blame us because we have a final two days later.”

Depending on how the relegation battle plays out, as ultimately it looks as though United will now essentially give up on the top four, the likes of Hull City and Swansea City could be left fuming if it goes down to the wire and Palace face a second-string United side.