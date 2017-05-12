(Video) Watch stewards pile in as Chelsea fans lose their cool among West Brom supporters

Friday night’s game at West Bromwich Albion was a huge match for Chelsea as they had the chance to win the league with a victory.

And they did!

With so much at stake, and with less than 3,000 tickets allocated for Blues supporters, many Chelsea fans ended up sitting among the West Brom faithful in the home end.

This caused very few problems until Chelsea scored an 82nd-winner, at which point hoards of undercover away fans jumped up to celebrate.

As expected, this caused a bit of aggro and the stewards ultimately piled in to prevent World War III.

SEE MORE:

West Brom threaten Baggies fans with stadium bans as Chelsea supporters try to buy tickets for sold-out PL decider

Watch sweary Cesc Fabregas drops F-bomb live on Sky Sports as Chelsea celebrate Premier League title triumph

(Video) Magic moment for £33m flop as Michy Batshuayi wins Premier League title for Chelsea with first goal since August