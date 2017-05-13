Liverpool on verge of exciting €30m signing to bolster Brazilian contingent

Liverpool are reportedly closing in on the €30m signing of Gremio and Brazil ace Luan this summer, as Jurgen Klopp eyes key additions to his squad.

The 24-year-old has been in fine club form in recent seasons, notching up tallies of 17 and 12 goals in the previous two years respectively in all competitions while many will have seen him play a pivotal role for Brazil in their Olympics triumph in Rio last summer.

While he has been linked with a move to Anfield previously, according to The Mirror, Liverpool are on the verge of completing a deal this time round worth a reported €30m.

It’s added that their position has been strengthened by the fact that the man dubbed the ‘new Ronaldinho’ reportedly turned down a new contract offer last month and with just a year remaining on his current deal, Gremio have been forced to listen to offers from Europe in order to avoid losing him for nothing.

Further, the report claims that talks were held with Liverpool representatives in April when his agents were in England, and the Reds are confident of sealing the transfer having met his valuation and with the added bonus of being able to potentially offer Champions League football next season.

Luan’s versatility is likely to be a major bonus for Jurgen Klopp too as the Brazilian can play across the front three or as a No.10, which will give the German tactician more flexibility and depth.

Whether or not his arrival will have an impact on Philippe Coutinho’s future remains to be seen, but that could also be a decisive factor moving forward as Liverpool continue to build on their Brazilian contingent with Roberto Firmino and Lucas Leiva also likely to welcome their compatriot with open arms.