Pep Guardiola to deal with potential seven-man Man City exodus in summer

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has revealed he’s made a decision over Yaya Toure’s future, with six other players out of contract this summer too.

Toure, Pablo Zabaleta, Jesus Navas, Bacary Sagna, Gael Clichy, Willy Caballero and Tosin Adarabioyo are all set to see their current deals expire at the end of the season.

However, as reported by the Manchester Evening News, Guardiola is set to keep them all waiting as although he’s seemingly already decided on who’s staying, he will not discuss it until the Premier League campaign is over.

“It does not depend if they play the last three games. The decision is already made.

“We are going to communicate after the season.

“The club will do it properly as always, but we are still fighting for something so important for the club, for the future. Now is the time to be focused.”

It’s added in the report that Jesus Navas will be offered an extension, although it’s unclear as to what kind of response that will get from City supporters. The Spaniard could be used as cover at right-back, but much will surely depend on the summer transfer activity and if he is deemed replaceable.

With the group named above being an ageing group of stalwarts, Guardiola has been keen to bring in quality young players from around Europe since his arrival, a trend which is likely to continue ahead of next season.

In turn, he’ll be expected to oversee a major reshuffle this summer, although he can’t risk letting them all go and not having the required depth to compete on various fronts.

All eyes will be on Toure though given his standing at the Etihad and his big-money contract, as after being frozen out earlier in the season he has become an important part of the squad this season and may well have earned himself a new deal.