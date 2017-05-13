Tottenham handed huge transfer boost as PL defender stalls contract talks

Hull City defender Harry Maguire has put contract talks on hold until the summer amid speculation of a swoop from Tottenham.

The 24-year-old has been an important figure for the Tigers this season, but remains fully focused on helping them avoid relegation this season as they sit in the bottom three with just two games to go.

With just one year remaining on his contract though, there will be growing concern at the KCOM Stadium over his long-term future, especially as The Daily Mail note that Tottenham, Liverpool, West Ham United and Newcastle United are all reportedly keen on him.

Maguire, a £2.5m signing from Sheffield United in 2014, has been a real revelation for Hull particularly this season with his defensive solidity and quality on the ball in terms of building out from the back.

In turn, it’s no real surprise that the top teams are keen to snap him up, and if Hull were to drop down to the Championship then surely it will be difficult for them to keep hold of him.

“Obviously every footballer wants to be playing in the Premier League, myself included.

“It’s probably the greatest league in the world at the moment but I’m totally focused on Hull City staying in the Premier League, so new contracts etc – I’ll be discussing those at the end of the season when the football has finished.”

Tottenham have previously been strongly linked with making a move, as noted by The Sun, with Mauricio Pochettino seemingly keen on bolstering his defensive options ahead of next season as he looks to compete on various fronts.

However, it seems much will depend on Maguire’s desire to stay at Hull if they stay in the Premier League as the club will be desperate to keep one of their best players moving forward to improve and avoid a repeat of this season.